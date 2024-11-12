Tribal Football
Marquez: Barcelona midfielder Casado reminds me of myself
Former Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez is happy seeing Marc Casado grab his chance.

After a first team breakthrough this season, the midfielder is now in the Spain squad this week.

Marquez told Radio Cataluyna: “Casado is very competitive and (coach Hansi) Flick, from the first moment he saw him, decided to keep him. We have to give him credit for that and having the courage to give the boy a rol.

“Barca B was a very different team without Casado in it.

"He reminds me of myself, in terms of attitude, character and desire to improve every day, giving his all in every match and training.”

