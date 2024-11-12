Tribal Football
Barcelona face being without Yamal until December
Barcelona face being without Lamine Yamal until December.

Yamal underwent medical tests on Monday morning after missing the defeat at Real Sociedad due to physical discomfort.

The club has announced that he has a grade one injury to the syndesmosis of his right ankle and that he will be out for around two or three weeks.

Therefore, he will miss his national team commitments and is in danger of also missing the next LaLiga match, against Celta on November 23, as well as the Champions League tie on the 26th against  Brest and on the 30th against Las Palmas.

 

