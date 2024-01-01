Marcelino happy as Villarreal win late at Mallorca

Villarreal coach Marcelino was pleased with victory at Real Mallorca.

The visitors won 2-1, with Ayoze Perez scoring an injury-time winner. Toni Lato saw red for Mallorca in the second-half.

Marcelino later said: "You have to analyse the match in context. There were a few minutes after the sending off when it was really hard for us to recover, but we always went for it and created dangerous situations to get ahead earlier.

"We went for the match from the start, but it's 90 minutes and even more so at this time, with the pitch dry, something that benefits the defender.

"In general I'm satisfied, although what I'm least happy about is the first few minutes of the second half where we allowed too much back and forth. I'm very happy with how we competed. It's the first time I've won as a coach on this pitch."

He added: "The first goal came from a dead ball and in the second half, with the superiority, it was normal that we arrived fresher. That we did it on the left flank was circumstantial because we also arrived on the right. But we always analyse where we can hurt the rival or where they can hurt us."