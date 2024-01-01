Atletico Madrid striker Sorloth: I want to live up to Simeone's nickname

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth admits he wants to live up to the nickname given to him by coach Diego Simeone.

Sorloth joined Atletico over the summer from Villlarreal.

And he revealed: "In the first meeting, Simeone told me he had given me a nickname. He called me Hitman.

“After last year’s goals, he wants me to be a ‘Hitman’ for the whole season, focused on putting the ball in the net, so I will try to live up to the nickname.”

Sorloth struck 23 LaLiga goals for Villarreal last season, before moving to Atletico for €35m.