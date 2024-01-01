Bernat delighted making Villarreal move

Juan Bernat is delighted with his move to Villarreal.

The 31 year-old wing-back has arrived on-loan from PSG.

He said at yesterday's presentation: "I’m very grateful to Villarreal for giving me this opportunity. It was easy, I just knew about the interest, I didn’t even think about it. It’s an honour to be in this team.

“I think Villarreal is a great club. For several years I wanted to come back to Spain and be able to enjoy the league of my country. This club is ideal for me to continue developing my career and, in addition, to contribute things to the team.”

Bernat added: “The competition is good. We are used to having very competitive teammates in important clubs. What we have to do is work, be competitive and make things difficult for the coach. I’m versatile – there are three left-backs, but I can play inside and so can my teammates.”