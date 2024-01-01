Maniche insists Atletico Madrid attacker Felix at career crossroads

Portugal legend Maniche feels the career of Joao Felix has "stagnated".

Felix spent last season on-loan at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid where he impressed at times.

“You have to wonder why he’s stagnated. In football, talent alone is not enough. You have to be competitive," Maniche told AS.

“Joao has talent, but we talked about this four years ago, and in all the clubs he’s been, he’s been very inconsistent.

“He needs to take a moment, think about what he’s done, and do things differently.”