Barcelona chief Deco eyeing Man Utd youngster Mainoo

Barcelona chief Deco has added Kobbie Mainoo to his shopping list.

Deco sees the Manchester United youngster as a future Barca player.

That's according to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, who is reporting: "FC Barcelona are keen on Kobbie Mainnoo!

"Manchester United are aware of Barça interest and are in talks with the player's representatives about a contract extension with a substantial increase in value."

Mainoo's current deal runs to 2027.