Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed

Manchester United are battling Real Madrid for Sevilla fullback Juanlu Sanchez.

Real have been following the Spain gold medal winner for the past year, with United lodging enquiries over the last month.

Juanlu caught the eye of United scouts as he helped Spain win the football tournament at this summer's Olympics.

United have lodged their interest with Sevilla and since have learned of Real also being in contact.

AS says Juanlu's contract runs to 2026 and carries a knockdown €20m buyout clause. Sevilla, for their part, are eager to open talks with his agents about a new deal.

