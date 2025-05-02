Real Betis chief Joaquin: I'll provide the car if we need to kidnap Antony!

Real Betis chief Joaquin admits he wants to see the club keep hold of Antony.

The Brazil winger is on-loan at Betis from Manchester United and struck again in last night's Europa Conference League semifinal first-leg win against Fiorentina.

Before kickoff, Betis legend Joaquin admitted he was eager to see Antony secured to a longer deal.

He joked: "I'll provide the car if he has to be kidnapped, but let him stay no matter what. This is the moment to enjoy.

"I think important moments will come, and we'll see later."

Meanwhile, Joaquin also commented on the form of Isco this season.

He added, "I already said it when we had the opportunity to sign him, I had no doubt about the type of player we were signing. The fact that he's become what he is in such a short time has us all amazed.

"Isco is the type of player who lifts you off your feet, who has that special gift and you're born with that. That's why when we had the option to bring him in, we knew we were signing a player that we might not have been able to achieve under other circumstances."