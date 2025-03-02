Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient

Man Utd boss Amorim: Why Real Betis and LaLiga better for Antony

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Why Real Betis and LaLiga better for Antony
Man Utd boss Amorim: Why Real Betis and LaLiga better for AntonyReal Betis
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes Antony's style doesn't suit the demands of the Premier League.

Antony has proved an instant hit on-loan with Real Betis, where he arrived last month from United,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim said: "When playing against any team in England, they are very physical.

"If you are not physical, then you will struggle a lot with it.

"Antony is doing much better in Spain now. That's because of many things, but I guarantee physique is a factor."

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueAntonyManchester UnitedBetis
Related Articles
Antony free to face Real Madrid after winning an appeal against his reckless red card
Antony happier under Pellegrini, insists Real Betis hero Gabino
Antony talks goals, Man Utd and Isco in lengthy tell-all with Real Betis media