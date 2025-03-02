Man Utd boss Amorim: Why Real Betis and LaLiga better for Antony

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes Antony's style doesn't suit the demands of the Premier League.

Antony has proved an instant hit on-loan with Real Betis, where he arrived last month from United,

Amorim said: "When playing against any team in England, they are very physical.

"If you are not physical, then you will struggle a lot with it.

"Antony is doing much better in Spain now. That's because of many things, but I guarantee physique is a factor."