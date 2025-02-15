Man Utd boss Amorim: I don't know why Antony struggled here
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he doesn't know why Antony struggled at Old Trafford.
Now on-loan at Real Betis, Antony has been outstanding in the first weeks of his stay in Spain.
Amorim said in response on Friday: "I don't know, sometimes it is, it can happen at any club.
"There is a lot of pressure at this club and you have to have a strong core in your team to help younger and talented players from abroad.
"If you play better as a team and have a strong core, as befits this club, it will be easier for these players (such as Antony) to play well."