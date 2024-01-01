Man City (& Girona) eyeing Valencia midfielder Guerra

Manchester City are eyeing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

However, they see the youngster initially as a player for LaLiga partners Girona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Relevo says City are now showing interest in the Spaniard.

They want to bring him into the City Football Group - and the idea is that sister club Girona will initially buy the midfielder from Valencia.

Girona have already tabled a €15m offer for Guerra. However, Valencia are insisting on €20m - at least - to sell Guerra this summer.