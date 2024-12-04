Mallorca coach Arrasate on Barcelona thrashing: When you concede five goals there's no excuses

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate admits they were outclassed by Barcelona on Tuesday night at San Moix.

Barca won 5-1 on the island with goals coming from Ferran Torres, Raphinha (2), Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor. Vedat Muriqi struck for Mallorca before halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Arrasate accepted the result.

Overall assessment of the match:

“It was a very tough result, the penalty play hurt us and they found space, we have to learn from this tough defeat because there is another match on Friday.”

Mojica struggled on the night:

“He's playing a lot, he's travelling with the national team and it's not easy. He made a few mistakes, especially in the play that led to the first goal. He was having a great season, but football is like that. A mistake against this type of team eats you up, we've made more than one and we've paid for it.”

Mojica's header against Morlanes:

"When we analyse the match, apart from the tactical aspect, we will also look at the rest. I am not justifying Mojica, but they are confident and that is what I have reproached him for, but it is not in the right position because we have all made mistakes. When we lose, we all do it."

Flick's offside line:

“It doesn't help us in the middle of the week against these teams. They have a peculiar way of defending and we have fallen 10 or 12 times and once we have done well. We have worked on it, but we have fallen into the trap several times.”

Five goals against:

“When you lose 1-5 you don’t have to make excuses. Defensively the team was very reliable and today they all fell apart at once. I hope that this stays like today and doesn’t happen again.”

Lamine Yamal:

“He has a wide repertoire, in 12 games they have won all 12 when he has played. He has interpreted well when he had to accelerate or put the ball into space. In the last half hour he has been a standout player for them.”

Mental aspect after the thrashing:

“We don’t have time to think, we have to focus on Celta. The emotional state of 1-2 is important, with a penalty that we believe was not. Then you start to break down, spaces are created and they were much superior in the last half hour, especially after 1-3. We will work so that it doesn’t affect us. What has to affect us is that we have 24 points and we have an important match on Friday.”