Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free

Barcelona attacker Raphinha happy with Mallorca brace: I'm in my prime

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Raphinha happy with Mallorca brace: I'm in my prime
Barcelona attacker Raphinha happy with Mallorca brace: I'm in my primeProfimedia
Barcelona attacker Raphinha says he's now playing at his best after their 5-1 win at Mallorca.

Raphinha scored twice on the night as Barca bounced back from Saturday's shock defeat to Las Palmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Victory:

"We knew how important it was to win again, we knew that in the last three games we had been missing something to win. We played well. I wouldn't say we played our best game, but we achieved the most important thing: winning."

 

Personal moment

"Yes, yes, I'm in my prime, but I don't want to stop. I want to do more for this club. It's a club that I have a huge affection for and I will do everything I can to contribute on the pitch."

 

Mallorca's goal:

"I think it could be offside, but he explained to me that it wasn't, that since the play ended someone else wasn't. It's up to each person to interpret it. I respect his decision. We had to get back into the game."

 

Goal by Frenkie de Jong:

"He deserves it very much. He works very hard and helps us on and off the pitch. He is one of our captains. We have a lot of affection for him. We are all very happy for him."

Mentions
LaLigaRaphinhade Jong FrenkieBarcelonaMallorca
Related Articles
Five-star Barcelona hit back from weekend loss with Mallorca thrashing
Mallorca midfielder Costa: Barcelona? Every team loses
Real Mallorca coach Arrasate: I expect Barcelona to be at their best; Muriqi is back