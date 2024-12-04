Barcelona attacker Raphinha happy with Mallorca brace: I'm in my prime

Barcelona attacker Raphinha says he's now playing at his best after their 5-1 win at Mallorca.

Raphinha scored twice on the night as Barca bounced back from Saturday's shock defeat to Las Palmas.

Victory:

"We knew how important it was to win again, we knew that in the last three games we had been missing something to win. We played well. I wouldn't say we played our best game, but we achieved the most important thing: winning."

Personal moment

"Yes, yes, I'm in my prime, but I don't want to stop. I want to do more for this club. It's a club that I have a huge affection for and I will do everything I can to contribute on the pitch."

Mallorca's goal:

"I think it could be offside, but he explained to me that it wasn't, that since the play ended someone else wasn't. It's up to each person to interpret it. I respect his decision. We had to get back into the game."

Goal by Frenkie de Jong:

"He deserves it very much. He works very hard and helps us on and off the pitch. He is one of our captains. We have a lot of affection for him. We are all very happy for him."