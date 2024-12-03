Tribal Football
Barcelona scouting Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng

Barcelona are eyeing Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng.

Soccerladuma says Barca are weighing up a move for the South African, who has been likened to Lamine Yamal.

Barça have been gathering information about Mofokeng for several months and have posted scouts to the country to see him in person.

A winger, who plays on the left flank, the youngster is known for his tricky ability on the ball. His form this season has won him a first call to the South Africa squad. 

Mofokeng has already scored four goals this season and has given five assists.

He would initially be signed by Barca for the Barca Atletic team.

