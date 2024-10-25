Nico happy proving Athletic Bilbao matchwinner against Slavia
Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams was left pleased proving the matchwinner against Slavia Prague.
Williams struck for the 1-0 win on Thursday night.
He later said, “It was a difficult and hard-fought match against a great team that has dominated us at many times.
“We are aware that the final is in San Mamés….and this is a dream. Hopefully we will get as high as possible.
Williams also said: “I feel immensely happy to score my first European goal with Athletic , playing with my brother and my family on the pitch.”