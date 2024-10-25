Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Nico happy proving Athletic Bilbao matchwinner against Slavia
Nico happy proving Athletic Bilbao matchwinner against Slavia
Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams was left pleased proving the matchwinner against Slavia Prague.

Williams struck for the 1-0 win on Thursday night.

He later said, “It was a difficult and hard-fought match against a great team that has dominated us at many times.

“We are aware that the final is in San Mamés….and this is a dream. Hopefully we will get as high as possible.

Williams also said: “I feel immensely happy to score my first European goal with Athletic , playing with my brother and my family on the pitch.”

