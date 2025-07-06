Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Mallorca and Barcelona agree fee for Torre
Real Mallorca are wrapping up a deal for Barcelona winger Pablo Torre.

Despite late interest from a foreign Champions League club, Torre is committing to Mallorca this weekend.

Marca says Barca and Mallorca have agreed a fee of €5m plus bonuses for Torre.

Torre wants the deal done this weekend as he wants to be available to Mallorca for day one of preseason training.

Along with the fee, Barca will also be due a percentage of a sell-on fee.

