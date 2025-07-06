Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness: Flick says Barcelona had Nico agreement

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness takes aim at Athletic and Nico over new contract
Bayern Munich powerbroker Uli Hoeness has taken aim at Athletic Bilbao and Nico Williams after the winger committed to a new deal on Friday.

Nico, despite major interest from Bayern and Barcelona, has committed to a new contract to 2035.

In response, honorary Bayern president Hoeness snapped: "We were all surprised. I've been in close contact with Hansi Flick, who is currently on holiday in Tegernsee, and they were also surprised because they more or less had an agreement with him.

"I don't understand what he wants, but in my opinion, they (Athletic) are just trying to get more money, because next year he will cost more than €60 million."

By extending his contract, Nico saw his release clause increase from €58 million to €100m.

Hoeness also claims that Bayern will never try to sign him again: "No, it's over."

