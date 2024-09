Lunin makes fresh contract call at Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin is ready to run down his contract at Real Madrid.

The Ukraine goalkeeper's current deal has less than a year before expiry.

Transfer expert Ekrem Konur is reporting: "Andriy Lunin has made a significant decision regarding his future at Real Madrid.

"With his contract set to expire in 2025, Lunin is not keen on staying at Real Madrid and is considering a move to another club."

Lunin is strictly second choice at Real behind senior No1 Thibaut Courtois.