Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Osimhen continues hot streak as Galatasaray beat Goztepe

Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Watkins, Barca agree surprise Gabriel Jesus deal

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Lookman delighted to break goalscoring duck for Atletico

Lookman delighted to break goalscoring duck for Atletico
Lookman delighted to break goalscoring duck for AtleticoIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Ademola Lookman expressed his delight after opening his goalscoring account for Atletico Madrid this season in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Sevilla.

The Nigeria international scored Atletico’s second goal in the 26th minute as Diego Simeone’s side secured all three points. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lookman was pleased with his team’s performance and their execution of the game plan.

 “I’m very happy with the three points, of course,” Lookman told Atletico’s official website. 

“We played very well today. We were very sharp in the right moments.

 “Good to get off the mark, of course. I’m happy to win and that’s the most important thing.

“But also playing together as a team today, in those moments, was great. Yeah, I’m happy.

“Obviously, top players interlinking together, playing with the same mindset. Of course, I’m happy to play with the guys.”

Mentions
Ademola LookmanLaLigaDiego SimeoneAtl. Madrid

Related Articles

Isidor reveals delight after Sunderland match-winning strike

Sunderland step up pursuit of Tottenham defender Danso

Barnsley sign Ivory Coast striker Ben Hamed Toure