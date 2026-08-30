Lookman delighted to break goalscoring duck for Atletico

Ademola Lookman expressed his delight after opening his goalscoring account for Atletico Madrid this season in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Sevilla.

The Nigeria international scored Atletico’s second goal in the 26th minute as Diego Simeone’s side secured all three points.

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Lookman was pleased with his team’s performance and their execution of the game plan.

“I’m very happy with the three points, of course,” Lookman told Atletico’s official website.

“We played very well today. We were very sharp in the right moments.

“Good to get off the mark, of course. I’m happy to win and that’s the most important thing.

“But also playing together as a team today, in those moments, was great. Yeah, I’m happy.

“Obviously, top players interlinking together, playing with the same mindset. Of course, I’m happy to play with the guys.”