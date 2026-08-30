Barnsley sign Ivory Coast striker Ben Hamed Toure

Barnsley have completed the signing of Ivorian striker Ben Hamed Toure from FC Annecy for an undisclosed fee, subject to visa and EFL approval.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, with Barnsley holding an option to extend it by another year.

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Touré is expected to suit Daniel Stendel’s high-pressing approach, bringing physical strength, and relentless work rate to the frontline.

The forward made his professional debut in Ligue 1 with Ajaccio at 19 and has since made more than 100 senior appearances for Ajaccio and Annecy.

Toure now becomes the first Ivorian player to represent Barnsley and will look to make an immediate impact at Oakwell.