Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Osimhen continues hot streak as Galatasaray beat Goztepe

Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Watkins, Barca agree surprise Gabriel Jesus deal

Atletico Madrid's Alvarez resumes training with Barcelona running out of time to seal deal

Sunderland step up pursuit of Tottenham defender Danso

Sunderland step up pursuit of Tottenham defender Danso
Sunderland step up pursuit of Tottenham defender DansoEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland have reopened negotiations with Tottenham over a potential deal for centre-back Kevin Danso.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs previously rejected a loan proposal from the Black Cats, but the team remains hopeful of reaching an agreement for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sunderland are considering submitting another loan offer with a view to making the move permanent. 

However, Tottenham are likely to demand a replacement before allowing Danso to leave.

Spurs signed the defender permanently from Lens for £21m last summer.

Danso is classed as a homegrown player after developing through the academies at Reading and MK Dons.

 Tottenham currently have the required eight homegrown players in their Premier League squad, meaning his departure could create an issue unless they recruit a replacement.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKevin DansoTottenhamSunderlandFootball transfers

Related Articles

Jack Grealish set to sign for Everton on loan as he departs Manchester City

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal

Tottenham trio seek exits as De Zerbi reveals transfer stance