Sunderland step up pursuit of Tottenham defender Danso

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland have reopened negotiations with Tottenham over a potential deal for centre-back Kevin Danso.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs previously rejected a loan proposal from the Black Cats, but the team remains hopeful of reaching an agreement for the 27-year-old.

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Sunderland are considering submitting another loan offer with a view to making the move permanent.

However, Tottenham are likely to demand a replacement before allowing Danso to leave.

Spurs signed the defender permanently from Lens for £21m last summer.

Danso is classed as a homegrown player after developing through the academies at Reading and MK Dons.

Tottenham currently have the required eight homegrown players in their Premier League squad, meaning his departure could create an issue unless they recruit a replacement.