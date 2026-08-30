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Isidor reveals delight after Sunderland match-winning strike

Isidor reveals delight after Sunderland match-winning strike
Isidor reveals delight after Sunderland match-winning strikeZach Forster/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Wilson Isidor was delighted to open his season’s account as Sunderland secured their first Premier League victory of the 2026-27 campaign.

The forward struck the decisive goal in the 75th minute, emphatically converting Habib Diarra’s low cross to seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the Stadium of Light. 

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The goal capped a memorable week for Isidor, who celebrated his birthday and signed a new contract with Sunderland.

“I’m really happy,” he told club website.

“I missed the first chance that came my way, but I had to reset and scored the second.

“I have to thank Habib Diarra for setting me up. He put a great ball across and I was there to finish it.

“Every time the fans sing my name, it is an amazing feeling,” he added.

“Thank you so much for supporting me like that.”

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Premier LeagueWilson IsidorHabib DiarraSunderland

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