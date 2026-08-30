Isidor reveals delight after Sunderland match-winning strike

The forward struck the decisive goal in the 75th minute, emphatically converting Habib Diarra’s low cross to seal a 1-0 victory over Fulham at the Stadium of Light.
The goal capped a memorable week for Isidor, who celebrated his birthday and signed a new contract with Sunderland.
“I’m really happy,” he told club website.
“I missed the first chance that came my way, but I had to reset and scored the second.
“I have to thank Habib Diarra for setting me up. He put a great ball across and I was there to finish it.
“Every time the fans sing my name, it is an amazing feeling,” he added.
“Thank you so much for supporting me like that.”