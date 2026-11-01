Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line up

Chelsea are reportedly sweating over the future of young defender Josh Acheampong.

After a couple of seasons on the periphery, Acheampong, 20, is started to establish himself as a first team regular under Xabi Alonso.

Advertisement Advertisement

Acheampong has played every minute of Chelsea’s past five games across all competitions, capitalising on the injury of captain Reece James.

Despite that, Chelsea are still sweating over the young centre-backs future at the club, with top European and English clubs keeping tabs, per fussball-news.

Domestically, rivals Arsenal, along with Manchester United and Manchester City are all keen on Acheampong.

Abroad, Bayern Munich, who are long-term admirers, and Real Madrid are the most concrete in their interest.