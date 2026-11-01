Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United make Carrick sack decision following Chelsea defeat

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Arsenal ready shock move for Real Madrid sensation Endrick

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen withdraws from German Open semi-final with suspected back injury

As Arsenal visit Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk and Gabriel hold their team's keys to success

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: The Gunners win at Anfield for first time in 14 years

Ghana journalist explains why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line up

Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line up
Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line upREUTERS

Chelsea are reportedly sweating over the future of young defender Josh Acheampong.

After a couple of seasons on the periphery, Acheampong, 20, is started to establish himself as a first team regular under Xabi Alonso.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Acheampong has played every minute of Chelsea’s past five games across all competitions, capitalising on the injury of captain Reece James.

Despite that, Chelsea are still sweating over the young centre-backs future at the club, with top European and English clubs keeping tabs, per fussball-news.

Domestically, rivals Arsenal, along with Manchester United and Manchester City are all keen on Acheampong.

Abroad, Bayern Munich, who are long-term admirers, and Real Madrid are the most concrete in their interest.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Josh AcheampongChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers