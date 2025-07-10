Xabi expects Real Madrid to buy; explains benching Rodrygo for CWC semi defeat

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso left Rodrygo Goes on the bench for their Club World Cup semifinal defeat to PSG.

With Arsenal and Manchester City among clubs keen on the Brazil international, Rodrygo was again left on the bench for the third time in the tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the decision after the 4-0 defeat, Xabi said: “These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future.

"We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup and the context will be different in the future.”

Quizzed about incoming signings, Xabi added: “We haven't talked about it during the Club World Cup, but from now on we're open to making improvements. We are always looking to improve and there's room for improvement.”