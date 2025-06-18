Liverpool owners FSG consider takeover move for Getafe

Tribal Football
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are eyeing off a LaLiga club.

The Mirror says the Premier League champions are discussing a move for Getafe.

FSG wish to kickoff their plans for a multi-club network, with technical director Michael Edwards in charge, by bidding for Getafe.

FSG controversially attempted - then pulled out - of a deal for French club Bordeaux, which saw them enter bankruptcy and eliminated from the local professional football pyramid.

The Americans have also expressed interest in Malaga in the past.

A spokesperson for FSG said: “FSG routinely engages in conversations and evaluates opportunities across global sports, a common process to assess ventures that align with the organisation’s strategic priorities.” 

