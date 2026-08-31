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Liverpool outcast Harvey Elliott set for Valencia loan

Liverpool outcast Harvey Elliott set for Valencia loan
Liverpool outcast Harvey Elliott set for Valencia loanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Aidan Hunter

Unwanted Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is reportedly on the verge of joining LaLiga side Valencia on loan.

The 23-year-old spent last season at Aston Villa, but Unai Emery clearly wasn’t a fan, playing him just nine times, during which Elliott scored once.

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Villa had a £35 million option to buy, that would have become an obligation after a certain number of games player, but they opted against activating it.

Elliott’s Anfield departure was an inevitability this summer despite the fact he featured heavily during pre-season, featuring in five games.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Elliott is now on the verge of joining Spanish side Valencia on loan for the 2026-27 season.

It’s understood that Valencia will cover the majority of Elliott’s salary, with the club viewing him as the ideal addition for the number 10 position.

With Elliott’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season, this move means he has likely played his final game for the club.

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LaLigaHarvey ElliottLiverpoolAston VillaValenciaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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