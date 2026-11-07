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Liverpool legend says Araujo "just loves defending" and that's why fans love him

Liverpool legend says Araujo "just loves defending" and that's why fans love him
Liverpool legend says Araujo "just loves defending" and that's why fans love himAction Images via Reuters

Liverpool legend Jan Molby has praised Ronald Araujo this week after an excellent start on Merseyside.

Since arriving on a season-long loan from Barcelona, Araujo has become a cult hero for Liverpool fans who love his willingness to throw himself into challenges and instant passion for the club.

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Having started the last 12 matches, Andoni Iraola rested the Barcelona loanee against Fenerbahce, a game which the Reds lost 3-2 as their defence collapsed without the Uruguayan.

Liverpool have an option to buy him in the summer for £47M, a fee that is looking cheaper by the minute as club legend Molby heaped praise on to the 27 year old.

“It’s very unusual, I think, in modern-day football when you have defenders who just love defending. Because mainly we talk about their ability on the ball – ‘he’s a good ball player’ – and you look at all the possession stats and passing stats.

“Here, we’ve got a player who, to be fair, has done most in the game already because of his time at Barcelona. But he has come here and from day one he is kind of letting people know, ‘I’m a defender first and foremost, I love defending.’

“Because of everybody else and the way they play, I think the fans have just gone, ‘He just loves defending.’”

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez's contracts expiring this summer, Araujo could be a serious option beside both Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet for the future of Liverpool's defense.

Araujo won Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month award for October and he will seek to continue his fine form against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

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