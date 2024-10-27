Tribal Football
Lille goalkeeper Chevalier on Barcelona radar

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is on Barcelona's radar this season.

Chevalier's form this term has brought him to the attention of bigger clubs, including Barca.

Relevo says Barca are actively exploring the prospect of bringing Chevalier to LaLiga next year.

The keeper has a deal with LOSC to 2027.

At Barca, they see Chevalier as cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen, knowing Wojciech Szczesny will step down and return to retirement at the end of his contract in June.

