Nice keeper Bulka: Barcelona interest flattering

Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka admits he's aware of interest from Barcelona.

While they've signed Wojciech Szczesny to the end of the season, Barca are seeking a long-term keeper signing amid doubts over Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future.

And Bulka, formerly of Chelsea and PSG, has emerged as a target for the Blaugrana.

Asked about the rumours, the Pole told Sport: "As they say, there is a grain of truth in every rumour. When it comes to things around transfers, I would prefer my agent to talk. I'm here to be ready every week and to give arguments that clubs like this should at least be talked about.

"It is definitely a compliment. When someone talks about these clubs, it's always an extra incentive for me and a sign that I'm doing something right. If I didn't play well, probably no one would say. Today I am in Nice and I focus on the club, because we are only at the beginning of a long season. I need to be even more focused on the present to prove those who say this right."

