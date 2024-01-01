Lemar delighted to be back in action for Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar is delighted to be back in action for Atletico Madrid.

The France winger has been missing since suffering an Achilles injury in September.

Advertisement Advertisement

After featuring in a bounce game on the weekend against Numancia, Lemar said: "The truth is that it was all very hard but thank God I had people who helped me a lot and the truth is that I had a difficult time, but they helped me a lot.

"Thanks to the club, the fans, Óscar Pitillas, Jesus , who helped me a lot... Without them it would have been more difficult.

"I missed being able to compete with Atlético, getting into a rhythm and that's what I tried to do, to make things go well little by little."