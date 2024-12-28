Leganes set to send Haller back to Borussia Dortmund

Tribal Football
Leganes are set to cut short the loan of Sebastien Haller.

The striker joined Leganes on-loan for the season from Borussia Dortmund.

But Marca says Haller could be sent back to Dortmund in January.

The centre-forward, Leganes and Dortmund are all in agreement that it would benefit all parties if the arrangement would be cut short.

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez's system would prefer fast strikers who press, rather than a physical centre-forward in the guise of Haller. 

