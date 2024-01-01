Leganes coach Jimenez: Real Betis fair winners

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez says Real Betis deserved their victory on Friday night.

Betis won 2-0 via goal from Ebde Az and Vitor Roque.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jimenez later said: "The first 70 minutes, even though we weren't as good with the ball as we would have liked to have had to defend for less time, we more or less had the game where we wanted it in terms of defensive situations, although in the first half we suffered on our right side, but without generating much offensive volume.

"With the introduction of the substitutions and fatigue we were also unable to do so. Our second half wasn't good, because we have to do a lot more things with the ball. We had a lot of distance. Each recovery of ours was a loss and it cost us. That's why they beat us and they were fair winners.

"I don't think we're lacking goals. In fact, we've scored one. That's normal. We have to be very clear about who we are and what we want to achieve. We know that the year is going to be tough, that it's going to be long. Our objective is very clear and now we have to think about the next game.

"I don't think there's a goal-scoring problem. We've done very few things to allow the attacking players to score goals. That's the reality."