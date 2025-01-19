Leganes coach Borja: Victory over Atletico Madrid must leave us happy

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez was left delighted after their 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

Matija Nastasic struck just after halftime for Leganes' winner.

Jimenez said afterwards: “First of all, I wanted to apologize to Atleti because I don't like the argument with them during the penalty. Between the benches we always say things to each other without any bad intentions. It was because of the tension of the match and I have already apologised to them.

"We had a first half with doubts and some chances, but we weren't comfortable. They brought Julián and Griezmann out a lot and they are good and they made things difficult for us. In the second half we were better and their attacks ended in crosses and that's where we are more comfortable.

“The level of demand must be to always win. It will also be the same as when we beat Barça and then lost to Villarreal. If we won we would always be at the top and that is not our reality, but all matches are worth points. We have to enjoy ourselves. This week we have beaten two great teams like Atlético and Almería.”