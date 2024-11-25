Ancelotti pleased as Mbappe, Valverde experiments work in Real Madrid win at Leganes

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti felt they were at their best for Sunday's 3-0 win at Leganes.

Ancelotti was delighted as Kylian Mbappe, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham struck for the visitors.

The victory and Mbappé's role:

"It was a great match from start to finish. The team was solid and focused. Vinicius did well on the inside and Mbappé did well on the outside. After the goal, the team controlled it very well and we confirmed Osasuna's good feelings today, I'm happy."

Kylian's position on the wing:

"He's more used to playing on the wing and it's good for him, but today it was also better for the team because playing on the wing is more tiring than playing on the inside and in that sense he was fresher than Vinicius. He did very, very well with the goal, with a fantastic assist from Vini. I think both of them are gradually improving."

Ceballos and Güler:

"When the team is doing well it is because everyone has contributed a lot. Güler, Ceballos, Camavinga have contributed... The demands of the matches are very high and we need everyone. I am satisfied with how everyone has played."

Liverpool selection:

"It's still too early to know if we'll get any players back for Wednesday. But Asencio had a very serious game, I really liked him. And Valverde is a fantastic full-back, after Carvajal and Lucas he's the best full-back in the world. Fede's problem is that he plays like that in all positions and it's difficult to say where he does best. I really liked the team at the back and we'll see who we get back to make a final decision."

Asencio's game:

"I was surprised in the sense that he is not afraid and is always very well positioned, which means that they have done a great job in the youth team."

Repeating Valverde at full-back at Anfield:

"This is something I have to think about, but we are well covered in midfield because Camavinga is at his best and we also have Modric. These are assessments that I will have to make when I have the full squad, in the sense of whether we can recover someone for Wednesday or not."

Mendy's new substitution:

"It's a technical decision, nothing more. He's not playing very well at the moment, but he'll be important for Wednesday's match."

