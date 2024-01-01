Chiellini: AC Milan attacker Leao just not that good

Italy World Cup winner Giorgio Chiellini admits he's unconvinced by AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

Leao has struggled for Portugal at the Euros this month.

“We all wish he was a bit further ahead (in his development), but he’s not: he lacks the numbers and his potential remains largely unrealised. I don’t know if he’ll ever have that click in his mind to score more goals and provide more assists,” said Juventus hero Chiellini.

“As of today, for me, he is a great substitute rather than a permanent starter for a team aiming to win either a European Championship or the Champions League.

"If the benchmark is Vinicius and Rodrigo, he is not at their level.”