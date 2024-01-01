Le Normand: The quality of Atletico Madrid's players is incredible

Robin Le Normand is excited to have joined Atletico Madrid.

The Spain defender left Real Sociedad for Atletico this summer in a €34.5m deal. Le Normand enjoyed his presentation ceremony today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Le Normand said: “My colleagues have welcomed me in a spectacular way.

“The group is very strong with a lot of quality, with a coach who has already demonstrated the quality he has. The key is to have a cool head, go game by game and win the games.

“It was taking a step forward in my career, I was looking for a club capable of competing like Atlético does.

“There are more and more games, we are working to maintain physical fitness, then it is clear that there are ups and downs, but we have a very strong group."

He added, “The welcome from the club and my teammates has been spectacular and the quality of the players in training is incredible.”