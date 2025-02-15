Last-gasp Sorloth goal salvages draw for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo

Atlético Madrid missed the opportunity to jump above eternal rivals Real Madrid and take top spot in the LaLiga standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo. However, they did keep their unbeaten home run in the league intact despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the contest.

There’s little doubt that Diego Simeone and his inspired troops would have been delighted to see Los Blancos slump to a 1-1 draw immediately prior to their matchup at a fired-up Metropolitano.

Advertisement Advertisement

They were perhaps a little gung-ho in their search for an early goal against the Sky Blues, however. A feisty early showing saw Pablo Barrios sent off after VAR review for a studs-up challenge on Pablo Duran much to the frustration of the home faithful.

The game had been turned on its head and with Simeone’s tactics perhaps damaged by the dismissal too, he would have been disappointed yet painfully understanding of his Atleti men immediately ceding superiority to their visitors.

The game had descended into a physical face-off by the half-hour mark and multiple fouls dampened the sparks in a potentially crucial game in Atlético’s promising season.

What was supposed to be Atleti’s event had been ransacked by a searching Celta, and with just a few first-half minutes to go Duran, perhaps lucky not to have been injured by Barrios’ early lunge, missed a golden opportunity by tamely side-footing when found one-on-one against a grateful Jan Oblak.

Little had changed after the interval with the side from northern Spain taking the game to the hosts whilst dominating the ball.

Another error in judgement would now cost Atletico a goal when Robin Le Normand upended Borja Iglesias with the referee showing little hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Club legend Iago Aspas, getting his first minutes back on the pitch after a six-game absence, coolly did the rest as he dispatched his spot-kick high into the net.

In a peculiar game, Simeone responded by bringing attackers Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa into the frame, one 6’5’’ and the other 5’7’’.

The legendary Argentine coach struck gold with his changes as the Norwegian powerhouse proceeded to muscle over 20 yards worth of grass before volleying into the bottom corner emphatically.

Celta, visibly frustrated after a solid defensive display, looked the likeliest to grab a deciding goal, but Atleti held on to ensure they remained very much in a fascinating title race.