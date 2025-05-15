Las Palmas release statement as relegation confirmed

Las Palmas have released a statement after their relegation was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Alaves' 1-0 against Valencia last night saw Las Palmas' demotion confirmed.

In response, Las Palmas stated last night:

"Today is a day that hurts. Relegation is a reality, and with it comes a sadness that we share with all of you who wear these colors.

"To you, the fans, the first thing we want to do is say sorry. Sorry that the results do not repay everything you have given.

"To you who have been season ticket holders, who have filled the stadium, who have followed the team home and away.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

This means that two out of three relegations are in place, as Valladolid has long since been relegated.