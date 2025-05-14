Alaves boost survival hopes with key win over Valencia

Deportivo Alaves gave their hopes of LaLiga survival a huge boost after grinding out a 1-0 victory at home to Valencia, ending Carlos Corberan’s unbeaten run of 10 games.

Now in a position to challenge for a first taste of European football in five years, after putting together an unbeaten 10-match sequence (W6, D4), Valencia flew out of the blocks, nearly breaking the deadlock straight from kick-off.

Making his first return to the Mendizorroza since leaving the club he made 189 appearances for, Luis Rioja was close to haunting his former employers, as his well-executed strike forced Antonio Sivera into an expert save at his near post.

The visitors’ determination to beat Sivera showed no sign of slowing down, as five minutes later, only a last-ditch defensive diversion prevented Pepelu’s strike from hitting the net.

Against the run of play, however, Alaves were denied the lead in the 16th minute as Giorgi Mamardashvili pulled off a stunning one-handed save to keep out Jon Guridi’s close-range header.

The Georgian goalkeeper was back in the thick of the action soon after, as at the second time of asking, he managed to get both hands on Nahuel Tenaglia’s long-range strike after initially spilling the defender’s effort.

In a complete turnaround from the game’s outset, Eduardo Coudet’s side forced Mamardashvili into a hat-trick of saves, as Ander Guevara's fierce free-kick had to be redirected over the crossbar.

Frustratingly for the hosts, half-time came too soon, as Valencia’s hard-working shot-stopper received a well-deserved 15-minute break after keeping out another effort, this time from Carlos Vicente.

Despite their closest relegation rivals, Leganes, being 3-0 down to Villarreal at the break in Wednesday’s other 18:00 kick-off, Alaves truly knew they couldn’t rely on other results.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Considering that, the hosts continued where they left off after nine minutes of the second half, as the all-action figure of Mamardashvili palmed Carles Alena’s header around his near post.

The hosts were persistent, as once again, Valencia’s stopper was called into action, this time the Georgian was forced to tip Antonio Blanco’s cross-cum-shot over.

Controversially, super-sub Joan Jordan won it for Alaves from the penalty spot in the 79th minute. Despite appearing to have little if no contact, referee Jesus Gil Manzano decided, despite VAR’s assistance, that Mamardashvili had done enough to impede Santiago Mourino while attempting to punch the ball to safety.

In a carbon copy of December’s reverse fixture, the Sevilla loanee again netted from 12 yards to hand Alaves a four-point safety net above the relegation zone with only two matches left this season.

Meanwhile, Valencia still hold a slim chance of finishing in the top eight despite falling to an unforeseen result, considering recent form, at the Mendizorroza.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Santiago Mourino (Deportivo Alaves)

