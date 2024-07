DONE DEAL: Lyon sign Real Betis winger Abner

Olympique Lyon have signed Real Betis winger Abner.

The Brazilian traveled to France a few days ago to complete his move.

Lyon will pay €8m for Abner, so Betis, which has 50 per cent of the player's registration, will receive €4m.

Athletico Paranaense, where the Brazilian left in January 2023, will also obtain the other €4m.

Abner played 45 games with Betis and had signed a deal to 2029.