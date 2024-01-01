Tribal Football
Las Palmas goalkeeper Valles makes clear Real Betis hopes
Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles admits he wants to play for Real Betis.

Valles has been frozen out at Las Palmas so far this season after refusing to leave on-loan last summer.

He said, "I hope one day I can play for Betis.

"They let me know that they want to count on me. It's my home, I hope that one day I can play for the club from my hometown, although we'll see what the future holds.

"Every footballer likes to succeed in their homeland."

Valles' current Las Palmas expires in June.

