Las Palmas coach Martinez declares victory at Barcelona "for the fans"

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez says victory at Barcelona was for the fans.

Las Palmas won 2-1 with goals from Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Silva sandwiching Raphina's effort.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Martinez urged Las Palmas fans to celebrate to victory.

Happy with his team:

"We played a very good game of football. I really liked the team both in defence and attack. We knew how to keep pace and know where we had to attack. We also knew how to suffer when it was necessary. I had the feeling that Las Palmas was a well-organised team with very clear ideas. And also, with the success that is needed and that they don't have. That is the reality."

Morale boost:

"These three points should give us a lot of confidence to keep working and fight for our survival, which is extremely difficult. We've come after a very difficult match against Mallorca, in which I think we deserved more. But here the team has been very focused, very brave and convinced of the game plan. And that's the way: compete in relation to what the game demands, be effective and, above all, for everyone it's a historic day. Because we haven't won since 71 and for our fans, who are suffering, it's a beautiful day."

Team victory:

"The players gave their all. Today we were rewarded with the points, although other times it hasn't been like that. But the team is looking more and more like what we want it to be."

Focusing on Barça:

"I study all the rivals, but on other occasions, despite studying them very well, for whatever reason, things don't work out. In any case, it doesn't only depend on your accuracy but also on the opponent's. The first thing to be able to add up here is that you have to believe. That's the most important thing."

Good image:

"I really liked the team with the ball. We played fast, with good transition, being more vertical to take advantage of those spaces. There were almost no aerial duels."