Las Palmas stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona on 125-year anniversary

Las Palmas earned their first victory at Barcelona since 1971 as Fábio Silva’s winner helped Los Amarillos move five points clear of LaLiga’s relegation zone with a 2-1 win.

Las Palmas made a bright start at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and almost opened the scoring for just the fifth time in LaLiga this season. Sandro Ramirez raced into the Barcelona area unchallenged and picked out Javier Muñoz, who couldn’t guide his header on target.

Advertisement Advertisement

An end-to-end opening 10 minutes also saw the Blaugrana go close as Fermín Lopez’s first-time shot from a tight angle was saved by Jasper Cillessen.

Despite scoring 20 goals in their previous five at home, Barcelona lacked the finishing touch here, with Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Pau Cubarsi each guilty of wasting good opportunities in and around the Las Palmas penalty area.

The LaLiga leaders were almost punished for their wastefulness and Los Amarillos went close to breaking the deadlock when Silva’s curling shot forced Inaki Pena into action before Barcelona upped the tempo in the final stages of the half as Raphinha rattled the crossbar with a fierce strike from just inside the area.

Just as Barcelona seized control of possession in the second period, Las Palmas stunned the hosts to notch their first goal in Catalonia since 2015. A flowing move started with goalkeeper Cillessen and finished with Kirian Rodríguez releasing Ramírez, who fired into the bottom corner past Pena.

Los Amarillos had a long way to go to earn their first LaLiga win over Barcelona since 1986 and there was nothing the visitors could do to prevent Raphinha’s swerving shot from nestling into the corner just after the hour mark.

The equaliser didn’t prevent Las Palmas’ attacking threats and Silva restored Los Amarillos’ lead, shrugging off Cubarsí and volleying home his fourth away goal of the campaign.

Inevitably, Barcelona pushed for another leveller with Raphinha going close from a free-kick, but the hosts couldn’t beat Cillessen and suffered their first loss at home since August.

Diego Martinez’s Las Palmas made the most of their chances and solid away form of five wins from seven on the road has helped the Canarian outfit move into LaLiga’s mid-table.

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.