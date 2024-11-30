Barcelona president Laporta: Xavi kept us hopeful

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has highlighted Xavi in his 125th anniversary gala speech.

​​Laporta opened the event for the 125th anniversary of the Catalan club at the gala organised at the Gran Teatre del Liceu.

On the new Camp Nou, he began: "Barça makes dreams come true. Today the collective has the objective of building a stadium for more than 100,000 people.

"When it is completed, it will be the best stadium on the five continents, like all the stadiums that Barça has had. It is a unique, wonderful, exciting club... more than a club."

Retracing the stages of Barça's life, from the Dream Team led by Johan Cruyff, to champions like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Deco, the six cups and "the best player in the club's history, Messi".

Moving on to the coaches who have sat on the Blaugrana bench, with a special mention for Xavi, replaced by Hansi Flick: "Xavi has kept us hopeful. A hope that is becoming reality."

Finally, he remembered the club's members and fans: "Barça is a progressive club. We have always been respectful and grateful to the city that saw us born, Barcelona, ​​and to the country that welcomed us, Catalonia.

"Gamper brought Barça closer to its people and made it the club of Catalonia, and this is still valid. Barça is accepted by all fans, regardless of where they were born, just as the club accepts the thoughts of millions and millions of people. And this is the Barcelonista feeling.

"There are many fans who suffer and rejoice in every part of Spain. We play better if we all play together."

