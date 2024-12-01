Flick rues Barcelona finishing after shock Las Palmas defeat

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick rued their finishing after Saturday's shock home defeat to Las Palmas.

Flick urged calm after the 2-1 reverse, with Las Palmas goals from Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Silva sandwiching Raphina's effort.

The match:

"We didn't do well, but the team tried until the end to get a good result. Today was not our day and we were not effective with the opportunities we created in the second half.

"When we control the games and have a good performance we are able to play well creating chances. The problem is when we don't do that, we are not scoring the goals we used to. We have to change, defend better and obviously if you don't score a goal it is also more difficult to keep a clean sheet. It is a matter for the whole team. We have to reconnect and get back on track. There are a few difficult games in the league now, and then in Dortmund.

"I don't want to talk about anyone in particular, we were able to play better as a team."

Lamine Yamal:

"After two weeks without training, it's good that he can play a few minutes. Now we have to focus on the game against Mallorca. It's positive that he's back and played 45 minutes. We hope he starts the next game."

Finishing:

"Our job is to have the ball, we had it. We had 27 shots on goal, they didn't have any corners and we had several... but we have to score. We all, as a team, know what to do and how to defend. We mustn't leave any space for the opponent. We have to accept the result. We are very disappointed today.

"November is coming to an end and we are starting December in a positive way. The team has quality. The players have tried for 90 minutes, but today it was not possible. In front of goal, we were unable to score. It was not easy. We are leaders and the rival is trying to beat them and we must accept that.

"We had our game plan. But it's not easy for them, they're young. They can recover quickly. We made the changes to get back into the game, but it wasn't possible. On Tuesday we play in Mallorca and we have to play better than we did today.

"I believe in my players, I have confidence in them. But things are what they are. There can be games like today. I told them, when I arrived, that there were no excuses. It's normal that some players when they come back from injury are not at their best. But when there are good connections and everyone attacks and defends well... we beat anyone.

"If a player is disconnected, it can't be... I think the players believe in themselves and in their way of playing. It's not about individualizing. One, two, three players don't win a game. It's about the team, it's always the team. We need to have good connections, and today we didn't have them. And we had opportunities, but we didn't finish them. If you create and don't score... if you score it has an impact on the opponent. We have to work as a team, and we must try to take advantage of the opportunities."

Surprised:

"There is always a reason for the results. In Sebastián, we scored and it was offside. And today nobody has explained it to me. It's already happened and we can't change it. In Vigo, we were 2-0 up, there was a red card, we fought, we made mistakes and we conceded two goals. The game had to be won. Each game is different and has nothing to do with the last. If we play well, as a team and with good connections, we should beat any team.

"My job is to talk to them and work. The games show us what we need to train more. In the meeting room, we will talk to them."

Offside line:

"It was the same against Brest. It's a different competition. I know that. We played well in attack, defence, possession, we took advantage of the spaces... today we had the ball 70 percent of the time but we didn't score. We have to change a few things, but if you see Las Palmas' goals and how they played... you see that we could have done better."