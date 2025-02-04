Las Palmas coach Martinez admits errors to blame after defeat at Girona

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez conceded Girona deserved their win on Monday night.

Girona were able to secure a 2-1 victory as Abel Ruiz and Yaser Asprilla had the hosts ahead before a late effort from Fabio Silva.

Martinez said afterwards: "Obviously we haven't started the year well in terms of results. We knew we were going to go through moments like this. We fight every day to prevent this from happening, everything is very even. We all want to win and perform immediately. We want to continue in the same vein as in the second half.

"In the first half I needed to continue with the work we did in the first ten minutes. Girona is a team that subdues you. In the first half we suffered more, but the second half showed us the way. We were not accurate in the areas and we made two errors in the goals that penalise you against a team like Girona."

He added, "I'm focusing on what we can control. From there we have to continue on our path. We have to rebuild ourselves. The team in general played a good game, although it was a bit more difficult for us in the first half. There are 16 games left, and I wish LaLiga would end today, but that's not the case. We have to keep playing and competing."