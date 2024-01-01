Las Palmas captain Rodríguez supports management over Valles treatment

The goalkeeper has been frozen out by Las Palmas and been urged to find himself a new club.

Rodriguez said: “He has a contract with the club and we have to treat him like one more. Las Palmas has made a decision and we must separate ways and reach an agreement.

"As long as you remain committed and do not relax, the opposite worsens the dynamics of the training.

"We have been together for many years and I have a special affection for him, we have lived very beautiful moments. I have the pre-list of the National Team in which we are both saved at home. We have had a similar career."