Laporta delighted with Barcelona youngsters in US tour

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he's delighted with the performance of their young players in the US.

Barca have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid so far on tour.

Laporta said: "We must give importance to how we won. We gave a good image of our club and this is the most important thing. We are the most successful sports club in the world.

"Sport unites us and allows us to share goals with our fans."

He continued: "Here we promote young people and develop talent, which for us is the most important thing. We are very proud because there is work behind it. Then of course, we also go in the market to sign good players, but for us it is essential to generate talent."