Laporta defends Barcelona summer market campaign

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has defended their summer market work.

Barca ended the window with the signing of Dani Olmo, though could only register him after Andreas Christensen was ruled out with injury.

Laporta said today: "All clubs are struggling. We will arrive at 1-1, but the sports tempo does not always coincide with the economic tempo.

"We are a club that generates more money than it spends, with significant investments and the best contracts on the market. We will be at 1-1, but it would always be welcome if the LaLiga make economic control more flexible without neglecting. They have been very strict with the standard, it could be more flexible. It would help all clubs.

"We will already have the possibility of being in 1-1 and the final registration will be extended. We have taken advantage of Christensen's solution. It worked very well on the part of the doctors, with Dr. Pruna, they made some medical reports that were clear and forceful."

He added, "There are many players who want to come to Barça, we know this from their agents, but they know that the club is in a process of completing the economic recovery. Our work is recognized by LaLiga. The president of LaLiga has praised the reduction of the wage bill of about 170-180 million. Everyone you can imagine wants to come to Barça."